Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Trading Down 7.6%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.92, 773,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 435,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 169,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,474.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 482,376 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 143,272 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

