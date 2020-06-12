AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 4,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,490. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $776.89 million, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.28.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,315,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,220,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,356,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

