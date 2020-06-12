Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Adobe by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $17.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.84. 4,088,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $409.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.04 and its 200 day moving average is $341.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

