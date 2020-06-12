Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.19. 4,409,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,134. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.84. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $409.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.32.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

