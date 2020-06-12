AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Down 11.5%

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) traded down 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.62, 11,513,846 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 6,928,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.