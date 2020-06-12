Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Director Buys $249,999.20 in Stock

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 227,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 445,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.18 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 300,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aileron Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

