Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Director Buys $249,999.20 in Stock

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 227,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 445,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.18 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ALRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aileron Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.67.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.
