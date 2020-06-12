Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.00.

AC stock traded up C$0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.49. 10,003,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.07. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

