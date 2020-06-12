Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.23, approximately 1,214,753 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,686,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall O. Larsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.3% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 85,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 88.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $206,041,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

