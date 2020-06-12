Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 55.5% during the first quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 20,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 32,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,320,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,749 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.88. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

