Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.17 ($86.70).

EPA:AIR opened at €67.06 ($75.35) on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($112.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is €58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.81.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

