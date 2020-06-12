Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Alamo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.50.

ALG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.90. 2,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,706. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,536.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $37,676.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,082.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,784 shares of company stock worth $187,569 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,537,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,211,000 after acquiring an additional 106,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 164,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,999,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

