Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Alamo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.50.
ALG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.90. 2,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,706. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $132.96.
In other Alamo Group news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,536.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $37,676.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,082.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,784 shares of company stock worth $187,569 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,537,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,211,000 after acquiring an additional 106,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 164,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,999,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
