Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Price Down 11%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.65 and last traded at $56.55, approximately 2,094,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,593,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.