Alliance Global Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VFF. BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

VFF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares in the company, valued at $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 47.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 91.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

