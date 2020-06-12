Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €163.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €163.00 ($183.15) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALV. Independent Research set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €202.36 ($227.37).

FRA:ALV opened at €178.22 ($200.25) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €164.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €191.01. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

