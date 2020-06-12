Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.07.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.