Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Receives $116.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.29.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 70,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,411. Allstate has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after buying an additional 118,787 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.