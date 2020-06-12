Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 314.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,367,000 after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $13.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,390.22. 954,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,374.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,344.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,000.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

