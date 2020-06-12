Altair Resources (CVE:AVX) Trading Up 66.7%

Shares of Altair Resources Inc (CVE:AVX) were up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 1,429,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 328,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53. The company has a market capitalization of $394,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Altair Resources (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, lead, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pan American and Prince mines; and the Caselton concentrator in the Pioche district, Nevada.

