Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Trading Down 9.5%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.32, approximately 633,238 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 494,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

AIMC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 59,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

