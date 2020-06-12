Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Lifted by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 3.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,809,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,334. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

