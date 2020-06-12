Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,700.00 to $3,300.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a positive rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,598.67.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,557.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,417.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,044.97. The company has a market cap of $1,320.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $8,084,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
