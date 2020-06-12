Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,700.00 to $3,300.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a positive rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,557.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,417.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,044.97. The company has a market cap of $1,320.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,616,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $8,084,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

