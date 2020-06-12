Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. 103,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,849. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,085 shares of company stock valued at $475,610. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ameresco by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ameresco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

