Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87, 2,102,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 879,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Ameri had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

