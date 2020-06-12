Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87, 2,102,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 879,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Ameri had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

About Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

