American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,927,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of American Electric Power worth $552,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. 78,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

