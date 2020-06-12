American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells $11,200.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 400 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $11,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10.

NYSE:AMH opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 314.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 284,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $4,606,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.31.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

