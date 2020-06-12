Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Amino Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 88.25 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million and a P/E ratio of 34.75.
Amino Technologies Company Profile
