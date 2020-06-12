Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Amino Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 88.25 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million and a P/E ratio of 34.75.

Amino Technologies Company Profile

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

