Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 126.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $77,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,962,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 120,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,552,000 after buying an additional 839,032 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $93.58. 467,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

