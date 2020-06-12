Analysts Anticipate DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) to Announce ($0.32) Earnings Per Share

DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DermTech an industry rank of 65 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get DermTech alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

Shares of KLDI stock remained flat at $$11.95 during trading on Tuesday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61.

DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter.

DermTech Company Profile

KLDiscovery Ontrack, LLC develops e-Discovery management solutions and offers legal and technology consulting services to AmLaw 200 law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, healthcare and financial services sectors, and government agencies in the United States. Its software solutions include eDirect365, an end-to-end e-Discovery solution that helps users to find ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents; AutoRedaction that finds and redacts sensitive information from documents in a workspace; MultiMatter Management that enables organizations reuse attorney work product, spot and manage coding inconsistencies, and minimize the risk of inadvertent production of protected content across various hosted matters; and Remote Collection Manager that allows end-users and IT professionals to perform collections of hard drives, loose files, and email servers.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (KLDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.