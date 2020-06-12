Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.32. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. 33,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,899. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.