Analysts Anticipate Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.72) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLSE. ValuEngine downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised Pulse Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

