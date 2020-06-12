Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,595.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKTS. BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,811. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

