Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,936 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,680. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

