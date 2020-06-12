Analysts Set $6.00 Target Price for Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 91 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virco Mfg. stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 2,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.