Analysts Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) PT at $20.38

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCOM. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. 6,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

