Analysts Set Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Target Price at GBX 200.50

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 199 ($2.53).

Several analysts have weighed in on HSTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 182 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.56. Hastings Group has a one year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 207.40 ($2.64).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

