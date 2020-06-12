Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $290.71

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.56 and a 200-day moving average of $267.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $324.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.