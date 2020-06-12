Analysts Set Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) PT at $15.25

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

KRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. 64,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $524.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, COO Matthew S. Daly bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 240,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,489.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas bought 23,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,049.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,165 shares of company stock valued at $459,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 83.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

