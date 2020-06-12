Analysts Set Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Target Price at $12.33

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

In related news, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,848.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorin Crenshaw acquired 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $108,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,138.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $639,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

OEC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 7,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market cap of $700.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

