Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price at $90.88

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.83. 139,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

