Analysts Set Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Price Target at $62.33

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. 2,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $653.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.67. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.