Anchor Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.15 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Anchor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008403 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $25,020.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.01939924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00175823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00116413 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,810,498 tokens. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.