Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anexo Group (LON:ANX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.42) target price on the stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.65. Anexo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.
About Anexo Group
See Also: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.