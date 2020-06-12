Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anexo Group (LON:ANX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.65. Anexo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

