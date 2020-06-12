Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

ANTM traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,007. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.09 and its 200-day moving average is $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

