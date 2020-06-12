Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.20.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $264.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.56. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

