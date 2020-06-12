Anthony S. Marucci Purchases 15,000 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.07. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 948.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.