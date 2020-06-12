Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report earnings per share of ($1.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.03). Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.30.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 164,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

