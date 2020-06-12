Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $19,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 94,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,421. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

