Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 259.21% and a negative net margin of 1,552.73%.

FUV opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.66. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

