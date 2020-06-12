Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $3,426,971.10 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 85,889 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $3,426,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David B. Kaplan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, David B. Kaplan sold 173,511 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $6,910,943.13.

ARES opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

