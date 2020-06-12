Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $172.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,622. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

